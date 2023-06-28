Lil Wayne Certifies His Legendary Status, Named 2023 BMI Icon

Five-time Grammy-winning New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne will take home the highest honor at this year’s 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in September 2023.

The ceremony will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

“As a legend and superstar of hip-hop, Lil Wayne is synonymous with the genre. He’s been part of the BMI family since 2002, and we’re proud to name him a BMI Icon in keeping with his reputation as one of the most influential artists of all time,” said Brewton. “We’re also excited to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop with a celebration that reflects the genre’s legacy, which has infiltrated entertainment, fashion, sports, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Miami for this history-making milestone and to recognize BMI’s songwriters and producers who will usher R&B/hip-hop into the next 50 years. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

The BMI Icon Award is given to esteemed music makers who have been influential throughout their careers in the music industry. Lil Wayne will join the ranks of such iconic creators as Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, and the Jacksons.

This honor adds to the many accolades the Young Money CEO has garnered throughout his career.

Wayne Carter has won 26 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Awards, and four Soul Train Awards. Through Broadcast Music, Inc.

Lil Wayne has received 52 BMI Awards and was named R&B/Hip Hop Songwriter of the Year in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2013. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide, with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone.

If that’s not enough, the prolific rapper has a net worth, according to Ranker, of $150 million. And he’s done that by going freestyle, not writing down a single lyric since 2002.