BABY BUMP ALERT: VH1 Reality Star Shay Johnson Is Having A Little Girl

Reality television star Shay Johnson is having her first baby. The 38-year-old Love & Hip Hop alum shared the news on social media.

Shay posted a photo from the winter issue of Kontrol Magazine. The picture revealed her growing belly, and the Atlanta native channeled her inner Beyoncé circa 2017 wearing a luxurious gold robe and headdress.

“I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child. I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening. Thank you @kontrolmag for sharing this moment with me. Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing,” she wrote.

In another image from the spectacular photoshoot, she shared that her little bundle of joy was a girl.

​​”​​ITS A GIRL!! I’m going to be a mommy. So excited!!!”

On Feb. 19, Momma Dee (mother of her ex-bae, rapper Scrappy) shared a video of her and the Flava of Love alum at what appeared to be a gender reveal party. Seemingly excited by Shay’s baby news, she called herself the unborn child’s “Glam Grand-Godmother.”

The father of Shay’s daughter is unknown. The reality star dated Scrappy for three years, was also linked to Andre 3000 and even booed up with Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P while on Love & Hip: Miami.

We wish her and her baby girl the best!