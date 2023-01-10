Baby Got Snacks! Chex Mix Collaborates with Hip-Hop Legend Sir Mix-A-Lot to Bring Back Bagel Chips

Fans asked, Chex Mix answered—with a little help from hip-hop legend Sir Mix-A-Lot.

After years of calls, petitions, and social media pleas, Chex Mix is bringing the beloved bagel chip back to Traditional Chex Mix. To remix the classic in a way only Sir Mix-A-Lot and Chex Mix can, the mix master is releasing a remix of his hit “Baby Got Back” for the first time in the song’s 30-year history.

The duo teamed up to create a snack-inspired remix and corresponding music video, aptly titled “Bagel

is Back.”

“You can’t name a better duo than Chex Mix and Sir Mix-A-Lot. But something was missing, we needed

another hit in the membership, and knew we had to bring back the bagel chip—with a remix,” said Sir

Mix-A-Lot.

“Chex Mix has always been a go-to snack for me, so I’m excited to collaborate on a remix to

celebrate the return of this iconic piece.”

Bagel chip makes its highly anticipated return to Chex Mix original recipe, joining corn and wheat Chex,

pretzels, rye chips and mini breadsticks, all combined with a unique seasoning blend for a one-of-a-kind

snack.

“Chex Mix fans have been calling for the return of the bagel chip for years and we knew when the time

came that we needed to bring it back in a big way,” said Stephanie Lensing, Brand Experience Manager

for Chex Mix.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with mix master, Sir Mix-A-Lot, to not only bring back the

bagel chip but to also drop a remix to his legendary song in its honor.”

Inspired by the classic video with some Chex Mix twists, the song was brought to life in a music video led

by award-winning director DAPS and features nostalgia enthusiast and content creator, Chrissy Allen.

Fans can catch the “Bagel is Back” song and video by visiting chexmix.com and YouTube.

Chex Mix is available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.99. To explore all the offerings and to

learn more, visit chexmix.com and follow @ChexMix on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.