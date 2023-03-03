Rapper Juvenile Debuts Flavored Beer, Juvie Juice

Ha! New Orleans recording artist Juvenile is backing that azz up—into a collaboration with Urban South Brewery on a new beer, Juvie Juice, a hard concoction that is half-lemonade and half-iced tea

Jacob Landry, founder and president of Urban South Brewery said in a written statement, according to WGNO, “We are really excited about our collaboration with Juvenile. ‘Juvie Juice’ is inspired by his favorite drink, the Arnold Palmer. This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out.”

The announcement came via the company’s Instagram account last month.

“We collaborated with @juviethegreat himself on crafting the PERFECT hard iced tea with lemonade for sipping on along the parade route. Sweet and balanced, you’re not gonna want to miss the chance to sip on Juvie’s favorite drink as soon as you can!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban South Brewery (@urbansouthbeer)

You can learn about the product at Urban South Brewery’s website.

The rapper took to his Instagram account to share the news that Juvie Juice has sold out throughout in locations where it was in stock. The rapper also asked people who purchased the beer to tag him.

“Thank you everyone for your support!! Today we went by @southerneaglenola and showed love to the team selling #JuvieJuice to the grocery stores and convenience stores and bars and THEY SOLD OUT!! Thank you and take pictures when you find them and tag me I will repost you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juvenile (@juviethegreat)

The new alcoholic beverage is listed as 5% ABV, and they are available in 12 oz and 19.2.oz cans.

To celebrate the product’s launch, Juvenile autographed dozens of can labels on the production line before they hit stores. Customers who post a picture of their autographed can and tag Urban South, and bring the can in to snag a variety of prizes.