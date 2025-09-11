News by Kandiss Edwards Back-To-School Shopping Did Not Give Target A Leg Up According to reporting, Target’s August performance shows a decline despite expectations of a boost from back-to-school shopping.







Back-to-school hopes for Target have not panned out as the corporation is still experiencing a sales slump.

Sales figures for August have been released, showing that foot traffic at its stores has dropped for the seventh month in a row. Target continues to face fallout from recent changes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Changes that prompted an ongoing nationwide boycott

According to Fortune, Target’s August performance shows a decline despite expectations of a boost from back-to-school shopping. Target’s previous quarterly reports had already shown signs of the decline. In the second quarter of 2025, foot traffic fell 3.1% compared to 2024.

In addition to fewer shoppers in stores, Target has also seen significant financial consequences. Earlier reporting showed that Target lost billions in market value following public criticism of its reversal of its DEI policies. Critics argued that the company did not adequately prepare investors or customers for the risks tied to the change.

Amid the growing backlash, Target is attempting to shake up leadership to regain customer confidence. Brian Cornell, who has served as CEO since 2014, announced he will step down in February 2026. COO Michael Fiddelke will take over the role. Although the move may be viewed as a step in the right direction, many feel it is performative.

Pastor Jamal Bryant reacted strongly to Target CEO Brian Cornell’s decision to step down, calling it “stylish with no substance.” He argued that although Cornell is leaving the CEO role in February 2026, he remains on Target’s board and is still “making decisions concerning the company,” meaning the change is more cosmetic than real.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, all eyes will be on whether Target can reverse the trend of declining foot traffic and regain its footing.

