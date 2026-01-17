Entertainment by Mary Spiller Bad Bunny Unveils Super Bowl LX Halftime Trailer Celebrating Diversity The global music star’s Apple Music-produced preview highlights unity, heritage, and anticipation ahead of his historic Super Bowl performance in February.







Bad Bunny has officially begun the countdown to his Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, releasing a new trailer that places his culture and global influence front and center ahead of the highly anticipated performance.

The Puerto Rican artist debuted the Apple Music-produced trailer on Jan. 16, offering fans an early look at the tone and message behind his upcoming halftime appearance. Filmed in Puerto Rico, the video features Bad Bunny dancing to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” or “Unforgettable Dance,” alongside people of different races, ages, and genders beneath a flamboyant tree native to the island.

Bad Bunny is set to make history with his #AppleMusicHalftime Super Bowl performance on February 8. pic.twitter.com/K80MkJCaVp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2026

bad bunny is about to MAKE HISTORY at the super bowl and you racist assholes can stay mad! pic.twitter.com/Niro0Aq44W — meli (@mobbenito) January 16, 2026

According to People, the trailer is meant to serve as “an open invitation, welcoming audiences around the world— no matter who you are or where you are from — to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”

Bad Bunny’s halftime show, presented by the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation, will take place Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The performance will air live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock during Super Bowl LX.

In a statement released when the performance was announced, Bad Bunny said the moment represents more than a personal milestone. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he said. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.” He added in Spanish, “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” encouraging fans to share the news with their families.

The Super Bowl appearance comes while Bad Bunny is still on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour, which is scheduled to continue through July. His momentum also extends into the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards, where he has received six nominations. Those include Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Album Cover for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “DtMF” and Best Global Musical Performance for “EoO.”

As part of the buildup to halftime, Apple Music has launched a “Road to Halftime” collection, featuring curated playlists and content spotlighting Bad Bunny’s catalog.

Before kickoff, viewers will also see performances from Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones, who are set to sing the national anthem, “America the Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.

Online users have flooded to social media to comment on Bad Bunny’s trailer, with many expressing their excitement for the show while others have aligned themselves with racially charged rhetoric about the Puerto Rican performer.

