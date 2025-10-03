News by Sharelle B. McNair Bad Bunny Super Bowl Announcement Prompts MAGA Threats From ICE Official Bunny’s performance will be a first in the U.S. since he started protesting against ICE by failing to perform in any U.S. city during his upcoming tour due to concerns of raids.







The NFL’s announcement of having Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show has the MAGA world in an uproar, resulting in Department of Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski launching threats to have U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents present.

During a segment of The Benny Show, Lewandowski boasted to host Benny Johnson that ICE has no limits when it comes to removing alleged illegal aliens, even during the Super Bowl. “There is nowhere that you can provide a safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” he said.

“We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to how it used to be.”

CONFIRMED: ICE will be active and on-site at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.



Trump Advisor Corey Lewandowski warns: there’s no place ICE won’t go to remove criminal aliens from the US, even the Super Bowl:



"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in… pic.twitter.com/kfKlGcuR7Q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2025

The three-time Grammy winner has had MAGA supporters seemingly up in arms since the announcement was made Sept. 28. Bunny’s performance will be a first in the U.S., since he started protesting against ICE by failing to perform in any U.S. city during his upcoming tour due to concerns of raids.

“Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said during an interview with i-D Magazine, according to The Hill.

“And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

However, in his decision to perform at the game, scheduled to be played in Santa Clara, California, Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said it’s not just about him. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture and our history,” Bunny said in a statement.

Lewandowski went on to slam the NFL’s decision to host the performer, saying the league has “been so woke for so many years,” mentioning the controversy behind former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was seemingly blacklisted for kneeling during the national anthem in support of victims of police brutality. “They finally decided to make a comeback, they finally had people standing for our great national anthem, but remember these guys, Colin Kaepernick used to say, ‘well I wasn’t being chosen to play on the NFL team because I was kneeling,’ no, you sucked,” the former manager to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign said.

The backlash resulted in massive responses on social media, with some pointing out that MAGA doesn’t realize that the performer is from Puerto Rico, an American territory. Others point out that the “illegal aliens” that agents are seeking more than likely won’t be present at the game due to the major expense. ​​

”Yes, illegal aliens are typically so rich, they’ll spend thousands on one ticket to see Bad Bunny for 15 minutes. Kristi Noem’s boyfriend is even dumber than she is,” @kingcarol43 wrote.

Yes, illegal aliens are typically so rich, they'll spend thousands on one ticket to see Bad Bunny for 15 minutes.



Kristi Noem's boyfriend is even dumber than she is. — CarolN (@KingCarol43) October 1, 2025

However, the performer doesn’t seem to be worried about threats and has never been. The music video for his song “NUEVAYoL” from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, depicts a Trump-like voice speaking over a boom box, apologizing to immigrants.

“I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants of America. … This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

RELATED CONTENT: Let’s Get It! Jeezy’s Electrifying ‘TM:101’ Tour Finale In Detroit Ends With Upcoming Album & Las Vegas Residency Announcement