Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn BAFTA Judge Steps Down After ‘Utterly Unforgivable’ Tourette’s N-Word Controversy A British Academy of Film and Television Arts judge has stepped down following backlash over how the academy handled the televised N-word incident.







A judge in the emerging talent category has stepped down from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) after raising concerns about how racial slurs were handled during the televised ceremony.

Jonte Richardson, an independent producer who has worked on the BET Awards, took to social media a day after the Feb. 22 ceremony to criticize the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for its “handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-word incident,” calling it “utterly unforgivable,” Deadline reported.

He also accused the organization of repeatedly failing to protect the dignity of its Black guests, members, and the wider creative community.

“I hope BAFTA leadership comprehends the damage they and the BBC have caused and takes the necessary steps to ensure their production staff is inclusive enough to prevent such an issue in the future,” Richardson wrote, as captured by Philip Lewis.

Black filmmaker Jonte Richardson says he is stepping down as a BAFTA judge: pic.twitter.com/urUuyetBFb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2026

Richardson said stepping down was “unfortunate,” especially with what he called an exceptional lineup of Black creatives this year, including the team behind Just Act Normal, created by Janice Okoh. He added that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has a “long history of systemic racism,” an issue he has previously raised when criticizing the British Film Institute over funding decisions affecting filmmakers of color.

“I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community,” he said.

The controversy stems from an incident involving Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson, the subject of the film I Swear, who was heard shouting the N-word toward Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo during the ceremony.

Host Alan Cumming addressed it onstage, explaining that involuntary tics can be part of Tourette’s syndrome, while BAFTA later issued an apology and said it took “full responsibility,” noting Davidson has no control over his vocal outbursts. Davidson said he was “deeply mortified” if anyone interpreted his tics as intentional.

Lindo addressed the moment, adding that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” while presenting the best visual effects award to Avatar: Fire and Ash, but said he wished “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tyra Banks Apologizes To Former ‘ANTM’ Contestant Who Was Sexually Harassed, ‘She Deserved More’