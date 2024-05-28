News by Sharelle Burt Judge Revokes Bail For ‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead Ahead Of July Sentencing Prosecutors moved for immediate action, citing that Whitehead has yet to take accountability for his actions.









A federal judge revoked bail for Lamor Whitehead, also known as the “Bling Bishop,” sending him to federal jail before his sentencing scheduled for July 2024.

Manhattan Federal Judge Lorna Schofield rescinded Whitehead’s bail on May 19, keeping him in the custody of the United States Marshal. In a memo dated May 14 to Schofield, according to Patch, prosecutors argued that Whitehead’s attempted extortion was a “crime of violence” and “this is, in sum, a mandatory detention case.” Schofield agreed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s self-proclaimed mentee was convicted in early 2024 of multiple federal charges, including wire fraud, attempted extortion, and issuing false statements to law enforcement. The pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn, was found guilty of defrauding $90,000 from the mother of one of his congregation members.

Prosecutors say Whitehead scammed Pauline Anderson to invest her retirement money into a house that she assumed he would buy and renovate for her. Instead, Whitehead purchased luxury clothing and a BMW. He also attempted to extort money from a Bronx body shop owner — for $500,000 — and, in return, promised favors from Mayor Adams.

Because of Whitehead’s actions and subsequent behavior, prosecutors labeled him a “significant risk to the community,” citing recent threats against Anderson and her son on social media, accusing them of being FBI informants. They also allege Whitehead violated a restraining order by showcasing sealed documents during a Patreon livestream.

Whitehead’s defense attorney, Dawn Florio, says she plans on appealing the judge’s decision. “While we respect the court’s authority, we firmly believe in Bishop Whitehead’s innocence and are committed to pursuing justice on his behalf,” Florio said. “Bishop Whitehead plans to appeal the verdict and will continue to fight for the truth. We have full faith in the legal process and are confident that justice will ultimately prevail.”

Despite being out on bond, the pastor’s bail was revoked after he allegedly continued to make false accusations against prosecutors, the FBI, and his alleged victims. Prosecutors moved for immediate action, citing that Whitehead has yet to take accountability for his actions.

Facing up to 85 years in prison, the bishop pleaded with Schofield and expressed concerns about his family’s well-being in a letter to the jury. “It would be devastating to take me away from my two 16-year-old children, my nine-year-old daughter, and my two-year-old baby girl.”