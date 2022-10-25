Balenciaga Says It ‘Has No Longer Any Relationship Nor Any Plans’ Going Forward with Ye

As the fallout continues for Ye, a brand he named checked often has decided to drop him.

In a simple statement to Women’s Wear Daily, the parent company of Balenciaga has formally detached itself from the Ye business, which has been taking a nosedive recently. After Kering published the results of its third-quarter sales on Thursday, they stated, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” referring to the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Things were looking good between Ye and the company less than a month ago when he made his runway debut in Paris for Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show. During Paris Fashion Week, he was seen sporting several items of clothing from the French fashion house. The company removed all proof of the appearance after scraping images of him participating in the show from its website.

Balenciaga is the latest of several fashion lines to separate themselves from the combative designer since he made what’s been labeled as anti-semitic remarks in recent interviews.

Ye has been in the news consistently since the middle of September when he announced that he severed ties with the Gap on Sept. 15, where he had a partnership with his signature Yeezy line.

A few of the mishaps have taken place over the last eight weeks.

A day after his runway debut at the Balenciaga fashion show, Ye released his YZY Season 9 in Paris on Oct. 3. That is when the music producer debuted his controversy-causing long-sleeved shirt, “White Lives Matter,” alongside conservative firebrand Candace Owens, thus causing mayhem that would pale in comparison to his next move.

After going on a rant stating that “Black Lives Matter” was a scam, he made claims against Adidas, claiming they stole his designs. The sneaker giant released a statement saying their relationship with Ye “is under review.”

After his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked for violating the policies of both social media platforms for posts labeled as antisemitic, he announced he was going to buy the social media platform Parler. Then, his friend, Owens, revealed that J.P. Morgan Chase had ended its relationship with the temperamental rapper.

And just a reminder, on Drink Champs, he disclosed that George Floyd wasn’t killed by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin but by the drug fentanyl.