Baltimore Health Commissioner's Termination Leaves City Council Scrambling For Solutions To Critical Health Issues Baltimore City officials say Ihuoma Emenuga's termination during discussions on the city's state of health has caused significant changes.









Baltimore City Council members are concerned that ex-Health Commissioner Ihuoma Emenuga’s termination for alleged wage theft comes when issues regarding the health and well-being of Baltimore residents are critical.

After less than eight months on the job, Emenuga resigned on Monday due to a “pending investigation.” According to The Baltimore Sun, the Office of the Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming is investigating the former health official for alleged employment with a clinic beyond her City Hall time.

When Emenuga was appointed as health commissioner in January, she was selected to play a crucial role in moving Baltimore into a healthier and more equitable city, boasting credentials that include roles as a medical director for the Baltimore City Health Department’s Youth Wellness and Community Health Division, managing partner at Vie Health, and chief medical officer at Park West Health System and Family Health Centers of Baltimore.

Forms filed in May to the Baltimore City Board of Ethics stated the University of Maryland College Park alumna is the sole owner of Vie Health in Clarksville.

Councilman John Bullock, a member of the Health, Environment and Technology Committee, is hoping a permanent replacement is in the works. Emenuga’s departure took place during discussions focused on serious issues regarding school clinics and Baltimore’s overdose rate from opioids. In 2021, the Baltimore City Health Department reported 1,079 deaths related to drug and alcohol intoxication; 973 were linked to Fentanyl.

Councilman and public safety committee leader Mark Conway’s concerns aligned with Bullock’s, recently describing the deaths and growing number of overdoses as “completely unacceptable,” according to The New York Times. Conway stated that stability in the department and addressing health department issues will rely heavily on senior leadership.

Although additional employment is permitted according to the city’s administrative policy manual, employment must not violate city rules or policies. Under Emenuga’s contract, she can be terminated for breach of contract, city policy, or other circumstances. No disciplinary action has been reported to date.

City officials confirmed that Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Simone Johnson will temporarily fill in as interim health commissioner as the city conducts a nationwide search to replace Emenuga.