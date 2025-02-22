News by Mary Spiller Baltimore Man Charged In Fatal Shooting In Senior Living Apartment Complex Norman Waker was charged with first-degree murder.







Baltimore man Norman Waker has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a 79-year-old man and critically injuring a 72-year-old man in a shooting inside a Baltimore senior living apartment complex on Feb. 20.

According to Baltimore authorities, police responded to the senior living apartment complex at around 11 a.m.

The Pleasant View Gardens shooting, reportedly perpetrated by suspect Waker, caused lockdowns at the nearby schools in the area. Both the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the National Academy Foundation went into lockdown in response to the shooting due to the proximity.

Richard Worley, the Baltimore Police Commissioner, stated that after arriving and securing the premises, they took Waker into custody.

Waker was charged with fatally shooting Clyde Barnes, 79, and injuring another senior living resident. The second victim, a 72-year-old male, was quickly transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that Waker probably knew both victims.

Worley explained, “Our officers did a phenomenal job here, were here within minutes, secured the building, and were able to take the suspect into custody. Can’t talk enough about how well everything is coordinated by our men and women that go out and do this every day.”

Worley continued to discuss SWAT’s quick response to the situation, which allowed them to locate Waker quickly. The residents of the senior apartment complex were ordered to shelter in place as officers went door to door until the suspect was located. A PA system in the complex made the sweep of the building easier.

Worley said, “If there is a PA system or something, we can get information to the residents to shelter in place, they all pretty much did that. Then our officers and our SWAT team swept the building, apartment by apartment until they found the suspect.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Norman Waker’s involvement is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Family Opens Senior Care Center to Combat Elder Abuse