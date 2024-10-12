News by Mary Spiller Even A Mayor Can’t Escape Jury Duty: Brandon Scott Takes A Seat In Baltimore Courtroom Mayor Scott was selected as an alternate for a trial, but the defended made a plea deal.







Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was recently chosen to serve on a jury. The 40-year-old Baltimore native talked a bit about civic duty on Oct. 10.

Scott reported for his duty despite being the mayor and was shockingly seated as an alternate for a trial in the Baltimore City Circuit Court. According to a statement released by the Mayor’s Office, it was important for Scott to participate, especially because of his position.

Scott explained in the statement, “Jury service is one of our most important civic duties, which ensures our judicial system functions properly.”

“While being selected was somewhat a surprise, I will fulfill my responsibilities as an alternate juror proudly and fairly.”It’s not common for someone of Scott’s position to be selected for a seat on the jury. Typically those with significant experience in law enforcement or public service professions are less likely to be chosen for jury duty.

Originally, the mayor’s office claimed that Scott’s participation in the trial would cause significant delays to his schedule over the course of the next several days. However, the whole jury was dismissed due to a quick plea agreement reached in the case, and Scott was done in less than an hour.

A spokesperson for State’s Attorney Ivan Bates explained that the defendant in the murder trial the mayor was set to observe reached a deal.

As reported by the Baltimore Sun, defendant Paul Ray IV pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 16-year-old Bryson Hudson on Aug. 14, 2023. Ray, 18, agreed to plead out to first-degree murder, first-degree assault, carjacking, and use of a firearm in connection to Hudson’s death on the day of the trial.

Later that same day, Mayor Scott took to X to show off his official document of jury service completion. He wrote, “I was instructed to show this to my bosses to prove that I completed my jury service, so I am. Everyone who is called should complete their civic duty and serve. Now, back to our regular scheduled program.”