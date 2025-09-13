Fashion & Beauty by Mary Spiller Baltimore Met Gala Returns With Bold Fashion, Art, And Community Spirit Fashion, art, and philanthropy converge at the fourth annual Baltimore Met Gala, highlighting local designers, visual artists, and community organizations under the theme 'Timeless — the Evolution of Style.'







When LaRian Finney first envisioned the Baltimore Met Gala, he imagined something on par with the iconic New York event — but rooted in the city’s own creativity and style. “I thought Baltimore deserved that same type of lens,” Finney said. Now in its fourth year, the Baltimore Met Gala is set to return on Sept. 13 at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover.

This year’s edition blends fashion, visual art, food, and philanthropy under the theme “Timeless — the Evolution of Style: Past, Present, Future.” For organizers Finney and Derrick Chase, the focus goes beyond glamour. It’s also about affirming Baltimore’s cultural legacy at a time when President Donald Trump has singled out the city in political attacks.

“We thought it was an appropriate theme based not only on the [political] climate but to pay homage to what those three verticals have meant to Baltimore and beyond,” Finney explained, as reported by The Banner.

The gala has expanded dramatically since its debut in 2021, when about 400 people attended at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Last year, the event drew roughly 1,600 guests, and organizers expect a similar crowd this weekend.

The runway remains the centerpiece, with over 80 models set to showcase looks by designers including Dermaine Johnson, Andrew Nowell, and Afua Sam. For Sam, the theme resonated with her African heritage. Her women’s line will highlight bold Ghanaian prints and textiles.

“It will be very colorful,” said Sam, who lives in Silver Spring. “I want everybody to just smile when they see it. I also hope that it will inspire people to actually incorporate African prints into their wardrobe.”

The visual art element is equally central. This year’s “Timeless” exhibition will be curated by Ainsley Burrows, Ernest Shaw, and Laurielle Noel, featuring their own work alongside pieces from Baltimore-based artists like Qrcky, Alma Roberts, and Melissa Sutherland Moss. Guests will be able to buy or commission pieces directly using QR codes placed near the artworks.

For Burrows, the event reflects something larger than aesthetics. “The Baltimore Met Gala showcases another art form: the art of creating community,” he said.

Community building is woven into the event’s DNA. Each year, the gala highlights a nonprofit partner; this year, it is the Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, which provides resources and programming for residents in West Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood.

The gala’s mix of style, art, and purpose has made it a unique fixture in the region’s cultural calendar. For designers like Sam, it is also a platform that pushes creative boundaries. “The Baltimore Met Gala has created this platform for people like me and other creatives to continuously challenge ourselves to do things that we’ve never done before,” she said.

What started as a local spin on a global fashion spectacle has become a space for Baltimore to showcase its creativity, resilience, and community spirit — proving that the city deserves its moment in the spotlight.

