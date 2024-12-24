News by Sharelle Burt Baltimore Police Press Residents To File Vacant House Form For Holiday Travel Amid Increased Crime Rates Residents seem to have mixed feelings about the form







Baltimore County Police have added a new way to keep homes safe from break-ins: filing a vacant house form, WBALTV reports.

Police Corporal Jasmine Fleet is asking the community to help law enforcement by filing a vacant house form if they plan to leave during the holidays. She says the forms will be assigned to precincts and the officers on duty who patrol that area. Questions include, “When will you be away from your home?” and “How long will you be away?” In addition to inquiries on “which lights or appliances should be on in the house while you are not there?” the form allows law enforcement to contact homeowners or business owners quickly in the event of an emergency.

“This time of year, crime does rise a bit, but what we like to do is increase patrols and notify our officers of things they need to focus on, specifically surrounding this time of year,” Fleet said.

“We also offer holiday deployment to officers to send additional officers out into the area to monitor businesses and residences.”

A recent report highlighted an increase in juvenile crime within the Maryland city. Businesses are suffering from the spike and must pay for damages or lost goods. They also worry about day-to-day safety. According to the Baltimore Sun, data from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office reveal that 590 juvenile cases were processed in the first half of 2024 compared to 655 in all of 2023. While police have heightened assurances that violent crime rates have dropped in Baltimore, there is a hope that the vacant forms will assist in making sure the numbers don’t go back up.

Residents seem to have mixed feelings about the form. J.D. Fowler called it a “nice gesture,” highlighting the increase in hacking of technology devices, but there are still doubts.

“You never know, with all of the hacking that is happening today, you never know who is listening or seeing your information,” Fowler mentioned.

“When you announce that you’re not home, you don’t know everybody that has access to the information — even through the police department — so I just would not feel comfortable doing that.”

However, David Glover celebrates the measure: “I think it’s a great thing. In this day and age, we have too many thieves around here (that) look for any opportunity to steal,” he said.

“I just wish everybody a peaceful and safe holiday, and just be mindful and alert.”



Police also encourage travelers to lock all doors and windows, close curtains, and ask someone they trust to pick up any packages scheduled to be delivered while away.

