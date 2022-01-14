Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Indicted on Federal Perjury Charges for Making False Statements on Loan Application

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been indicted on federal charges of perjury related to the false statements on a loan application.

Mosby is accused of fabricating claims of hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic on a loan application to withdraw $90,000 from her Baltimore City retirement account, Fox Baltimore reports.

She is also facing charges for allegedly making false statements to a mortgage company to purchase a vacation home in Florida.

The indictment alleges Mosby failed to disclose that she owed “significant amounts of federal taxes” on a mortgage application and lied about facing financial hardship due to COVID, considering her annual salary of $247,955.58.

Federal prosecutors accused Mosby of making false statements on mortgage applications for a Kissimmee, Florida, home and a condominium in Long Boat Key, WTOP reports. On both applications, Mosby failed to disclose a federal tax lien of $45,022 against her and her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick J. Mosby.

After withdrawing funds from her retirement account, Mosby took out a $490,500 mortgage on the Kissimmee home and a $428,400 mortgage on the condo in Long Boat Key.

Both applications show that Mosby responded “no” to the question: “Are you presently delinquent or in default on any federal debt or any other loan, mortgage, financial obligation, bond, or loan guarantee,” despite being past due on federal tax payments to the IRS, prosecutors said.

Mosby’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, released a statement denying the accusations made in the indictment.

“Marilyn Mosby is innocent, has been innocent, and we look forward to defending her in the court of law, and presenting evidence of her innocence to a jury of her peers.

“We will fight these charges vigorously, and I remain confident that once all the evidence is presented, that she will prevail against these bogus charges—charges that are rooted in personal, political and racial animus five months from her election.”

Mosby was charged with two counts of perjury for the two separate withdrawals from the retirement account, citing pandemic-related hardships and two counts for the false statement on a mortgage loan application.