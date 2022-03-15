Arizona Bank Calls Police on Black Man Trying to Cash Check Received From Boat Sale

A Black man who tried to cash a check after selling his boat got more than money from the bank where he attempted to make a transaction.

According to 12 News, an Arizona Black man, Almond Brewer, went to Pinal County Federal Credit Union in Apache Junction back in October to cash a check for $3,200 he received from a woman who bought his boat.

While at the bank, Brewer presented the check to the teller, but instead of exchanging cash with him, the manager doubted the check was real.

Brewer sold a boat to a woman on Facebook Marketplace. She paid for the item with a check. His bank recommended that he take the check to the woman’s bank to have the funds quicker. But as Brewer waited to receive his money, the bank manager called the police and told them that the check presented by Brewer was fake. Body camera footage shows the interaction. The Pinal County Federal Credit Union stated that the bank manager called 911 shortly after running the check. After the bank ran the check through the third-party verification system, it came out inconclusive. The manager contacted the customer who gave Brewer the check and was able to verify the check as the police officers were on their way to the credit union. Bodycams on the police officers revealed that they weren’t aware or told that the customer verified the check for about 10 minutes.