AI-generated image News by Selena Hill Bank Glitches And A Massive Cyberattack Put Americans’ Money And Personal Data On Alert As major banks recover from technical disruptions, a separate cyberattack targeting websites used by millions highlights growing vulnerabilities in the digital economy.







A wave of banking disruptions and a separate cybersecurity breach targeting 178 major websites is raising concerns about the safety and security of the digital platforms millions of Americans depend on to manage their money and personal information.

On Nov. 16, customers at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and other financial institutions reported difficulty accessing online accounts, checking balances, and completing transactions. The disruptions also affected some customers trying to send or receive money through Zelle, according to The Associated Press. JPMorgan Chase later identified the cause as a technical problem involving its internal hardware systems, ruling out a cyberattack.

“JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems — there is no evidence this is cyber-related,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank also acknowledged that transactions involving other financial institutions could experience delays. By Monday evening, Chase confirmed that transactions were processing normally again, according to Banking Dive.

Although the banking disruptions were attributed to a technical malfunction, a separate cybersecurity incident revealed another vulnerability in the digital ecosystem. On Nov. 17, hackers compromised third-party website technology used by 178 organizations, including CNN, Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, Salesforce, and IKEA, the New York Post reports. The attackers allegedly injected malicious JavaScript code through Optimizely, a platform businesses use to test and personalize website experiences. Security researchers said the malicious code attempted to redirect cryptocurrency payments to attackers’ digital wallets, capture credit card information, steal browser cookies and screenshots, and deliver exploit code targeting vulnerable iPhones and iPads.

Optimizely confirmed the incident, acknowledging that an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation product. The company said it had “identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects.”

Optimizely said it addressed the vulnerability, removed the malicious scripts, and implemented additional security protections.

Meanwhile, Equifax said it investigated the incident and stopped using the platform. “We have not identified evidence of any compromise to our systems,” the company said.

The extent of potential consumer exposure remains unclear. Reuters reported that it could not immediately establish whether the malicious code successfully compromised users or how many people may have been affected.

The incidents underscore the importance of digital security for consumers and businesses, particularly as banking, payments, commerce and everyday transactions increasingly rely on interconnected technology.

While the banking disruption and website breach have not been linked, both incidents demonstrate how quickly tech problems can affect financial access, normal operations, and consumer confidence.

RELATED CONTENT: From Tech Expert To Executive Leader: 5 Moves Black Women Can Make In Cybersecurity