Barack Obama Celebrates With The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team With Surprise Appearance At 50th Anniversary Party

America’s first Black President, Barack Obama, celebrated the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team’s 50th Anniversary Party with an encouraging speech on the importance of representing the United States.

Obama made the surprise appearance in a room full of basketball royalty, including Dawn Staley, Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller, and Tim Hardaway, on July 10. After announcing he was the “hooper in chief,” Obama expressed the importance of uniting the country and showing what America is capable of. He put the pressure on the team, with a stacked roster, including Golden State Warrior Steph Curry and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, to bring home another gold medal. “I’m pretty confident that they’re going to be bringing back the gold and representing us the way we should be represented around the world,” Obama said.

Before speaking, Obama “dapped up” the team in a now-viral video referred to as a reenactment of a popular skit seen on the hit sketch comedy show “Key & Peele.” “I just want to come here to obviously help send off the soon-to-be gold-medal winners,” he said. “But I want to come by and say thank you to the legends who have represented USA Basketball and America for 50 years now.”

Obama dapping up the Team USA players, the literally just recreated the Key & Peele skit 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hyfDsSojBq — ZEEZ 🌚 (@Swaggzeez1) July 11, 2024

Obama stayed for the game against Canada during Team USA’s five-game exhibition tune-up for the Paris Olympics, which start on July 26. According to Fox 5, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards led the team with 13 points after 6-of-10 from the field off the bench. However, the team lost with a final score of 86-72.

The team felt the former president’s presence, especially Curry, who said Obama set the tone in a “cool” way. “To have President Obama come -– and he’s great with the microphone and really inspiring with his words –- it was cool to set us off into this journey this summer with celebrating the 50 years of USAB and what we’re trying to do this summer,” Curry said.

“So I got goosebumps while he was talking.”

Obama wasn’t the only political dignitary that gave support to the team. Vice President Kamala Harris briefly visited the team during practice on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. During her remarks, she told the team they are “ambassadors for who we are as a country.” “You represent leaders in every walk of life. And for you to go to Paris and bring back that gold is just another example of your excellence, your teamwork, your compassion, and your commitment,” she said.

The team still has a few showcase games left, as they are scheduled to take on Australia in Abu Dhabi on July 15.

