News by Sharelle B. McNair Barack Obama Set To Appear In Larry David’s New Sketch Comedy Show That Mocks America During the SXSW festival, film director and television writer Jeff Schaffer touched on what it was like working with the duo for the show, with Obama and David continuously taking digs at each other.







As if America couldn’t get enough of the first Black president, former President Barack Obama is scheduled to make his acting debut in a new HBO Max sketch comedy show mocking the country ahead of its 250th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Obama will appear in an episode of Larry David’s, creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm,” latest show titled, “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America.” Joined by a hilarious comedic ensemble, including award-winning actors such as J.B. Smoove and Kathryn Hahn, Obama will not only star in the show but also work behind the scenes as producer alongside his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

David first announced that he was working with the presidential couple in 2025, but as the country embraces a grand celebration, the famous creator put his own spin on it using the unique logline: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion… But then Larry David called.”

President Donald Trump allegedly has a grand celebration ahead of America’s 250th anniversary on July 4. Still, Obama says nothing compares to what he has cooking with David, who is known for his groundbreaking work on the hit sitcom, “Seinfeld.”

“I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems,” the president said in a statement.

“Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

As Obama is known for his great sense of humor, it will be interesting to see him on the small screen. During the SXSW festival, film director and television writer Jeff Schaffer touched on what it was like to work with the duo on the show, with Obama and David continually taking digs at each other. “He was ragging on your golf game, ragging on how much sunscreen you wear,” Schaffer said during a panel featuring David, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry my father wasn’t born in Kenya,’” the famous writer responded.

With the back-and-forth banter, David said he made it clear what his role was during production, as both men are used to being in charge. “I’m used to being the boss. Obama is also quite used to being the boss. We came to a bit of a loggerhead there,” he said.

He said there was a point where he turned to the former White House occupant and said, “I’m president here.”

Scheduled to premiere on June 26, fans seem excited to see Obama in a different light, leaving words of encouragement on social media and planning to tune in. “Obama has a great sense of humor! I look forward to this,” @angiedot25 wrote on IG.

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