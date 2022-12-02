Barack Obama Jokes About Herschel Walker and His Comments About Vampires and Werewolves

Forever President Barack Obama was in Atlanta on Dec. 1 to rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) reelection campaign when he commented on remarks made by Warnock’s challenger, Herschel Walker.

The Washington Post reported that Walker, who is ahead of Warnock in the polls, ranted about wanting to be a werewolf, rather than a vampire, at a rally in McDonough last month, and Obama made light of the strange comments during his speech on Thursday.

“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. This is a debate that I must confess that I’ve had myself,” he joked. “When I was seven.”

Obama went on to say that he has grown up since then and noted Walker could be whatever he wanted to be, except a Senator.

“As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator.”

Obama went on to note the scariest part of Walker’s vampire comments when he noted Walker was running for the United States Senate.

“This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate,” he said.