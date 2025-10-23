News by Kandiss Edwards Barack Obama Leans Into Support For ‘Proposition 50’ And California Governor Gavin Newsom Proposition 50, if voted into law, will potentially boost Democratic representation in the House.







On Oct. 22, Former President Barack Obama threw more of his political weight around in support of California’s Proposition 50 measure designed to redraw California’s congressional map.

Proposition 50, if voted into law, will potentially boost Democratic representation in the House. The desired result would see a gain of as many as five U.S. House seats. California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed the measure in response to redistricting moves by Republican-led states.

In a virtual sitdown with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Obama called the measure a necessary counterbalance. Obama claimed that Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers are attempting to nullify the will of the American voters by devaluing votes.

Furthermore, he added, “The problem that we are seeing right now is that our current president and his administration is explicitly saying that we want to change the rules of the game mid-stream in order to insulate ourselves from the people’s judgment.”

The proposed amendment allows the California legislature to replace congressional maps drawn by the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. New boundaries will be established for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 election cycles if the measure passes. Democrats argue the action is justified because of Republican-led efforts in Texas to redraw maps mid-decade that would add five GOP-leaning seats.

Obama acknowledged that such mid-decade congressional map changes are not ideal.

Yet, “we cannot unilaterally allow one of the two major parties to rig the game,” he said.

He praised Newsom’s strategy as “smart, measured” and limited to this particular moment. “I believe that Governor Newsom’s approach is a responsible approach,” Obama said.

The ballot measure will be decided by California voters on Nov. 4, with early voting already underway. If approved, the new map could alter the balance of power in the U.S. House. The move could potentially aid Democrats’ bid to regain majority control. The campaign has already seen significant financial support from partisan donors and national advocacy groups.

