Barack Obama Reveals His 'Deep Deficit' In Marriage With Michelle Obama Obama got real about the making up he had to do in his marriage since leaving the White House.







Barack Obama shared more insight into his marriage with wife, Michelle Obama, since the couple left the White House.

Obama talked about the state of his own union with the former First Lady during a conversation with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper. At the April 3 event, Obama revealed his “deep deficit” in the marriage.

“I was in a deep deficit with my wife,” explained the former president, according to E! News. “…So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

The two have not shied away from discussing the impact Obama’s 8 years in office had on their relationship. Since his presidency ended in 2017, the two have refocused on the marriage they have held since 1992.

Obama also detailed more about his dynamic with his wife and their two daughters–Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23. The acclaimed orator revealed that he is often on the losing ends of family debates.

“First of all, I constantly lose arguments to my wife, my daughters,” the 63-year-old said. “They mock me and ridicule me at the dinner table.”

While the private family still makes time to poke at fun at dad, Obama’s admission to his attempts to reconnect come amid divorce rumors about the longtime couple. Solo engagements by the former head of state sparked divorce rumors, particularly by conservative media outlets. One rumor even alleged an affair with “Friends” actress Jennifer Anniston.

However, the Obamas continue to hold a strong united front to the public, with Michelle touching on their daily lives. In her new IMO podcast with brother, Craig Robinson, the 61-year-old explained her pet peeve regarding her husband’s time management skills.

“I got this husband who’s like, when it’s time to leave, it’s three o’clock. He’s getting up and going to the bathroom!” she detailed on the March 11 episode. “And I was like, ‘Dude, dude, three o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know? Don’t start looking for your glasses, you know, at the three o’clock departure.”

While the Obamas continue to cast a new spotlight for themselves, they remain committed to showcasing their love in their post-presidential era. The doting husband most recently gave his wife a Valentine’s Day shoutout as they stay on higher ground.

“Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away,” captioned Obama in the post. “Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!”

