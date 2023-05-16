Barack Obama Talks Getting Back In Michelle’s Good Graces After Marital Woes, ‘It Helps To Be Out Of The White House’

Barack Obama is opening up about how he and Michelle Obama got through their marital woes during the early years of raising their two daughters.

Back in December, the former first lady revealed 10 years of her marriage where she “couldn’t stand” Barack.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this—it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she told a Revolt round-table forum. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Now, Barack is sharing how he was able to ease the tension with Michelle at the time and come to a happier place in their marriage.

“Let me just say this, it sure helps to be out of the White House,” Barack jokingly said on CBS Mornings.

And to have a little more time with her.”

Speaking on their journey of raising their two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, Barack admitted that parenthood became such a huge priority for the Obamas that he might’ve been putting his wife’s personal needs on the back burner.

“When our kids were growing, that was priority number one, two, three, and four,” Barack explained. “I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged as a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her.”

Then add on a two-term presidency that turned Barack and Michelle into two of the most powerful people in the country, all while raising young daughters.

“We were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn’t normal,” Barack said.

Social media has mixed reactions to the Obamas’ transparency about the ups and downs of their 30+ years of marriage after The Shade Room reposted the clip.

“Damn you can be the President and yo girl will still complain 😂,” one person wrote.

“She said she didn’t like him for 10 years, she never said she stopped loving him,” added someone else.

