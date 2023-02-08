Barbados Announces Celebration of HBCU Culture With Inaugural FABA Festival During Juneteenth Weekend

All roads lead to the beautiful Caribbean island of Barbados this Juneteenth weekend as they host and introduce the FABA Festival, a celebration of HBCU culture that’s “For Alumni, By Alumni.”

The FABA Festival – For Alumni, By Alumni – will debut on the island June 15–18. Alums and allies of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) will be able to come together for a first-of-its-kind destination festival and celebration of HBCU excellence.

Hosting the HBCU-themed festival in Barbados during Juneteenth weekend was an intentional call by FABA Fest founder LaChanda Ricks. After years of traveling the world as part of her Travel Takeover Club, the Howard University alum decided to create a festival in a country with rich African diasporic culture and strong links to African American history.

“A lot went into placing the festival during Juneteenth weekend,” Ricks told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Now with the new federal holiday, it made sense.”

“It’s a celebration of freedom, and that can happen anywhere,” she continued. “We can celebrate our freedom to be anywhere in the world.”

South Carolina houses eight HBCUs, a state whose capital city of Charleston was founded by Barbadians in 1670. The sister city of Speightstown in Barbados continues the link between the U.S. mainland and the Caribbean island since the 17th century.

With the FABA Festival coming to Barbados on Juneteenth weekend, the island nation will strengthen its bond with Black Americans in the United States. A portion of the proceeds will fund HBCU student scholarships, helping further access to education for Black students.

“Excellence in service,” Ricks said. “When we visit a destination, we don’t just visit, we serve.”

FABA’s itinerary includes a Battle of The Boats and golf tournament that will raise scholarship funds for current HBCU students, a pre-fest Alumni Engagement Leadership Summit, a College Fair, as well as inspirational talks and panels as part of a community service initiative.

From beach parties to tailgating, the festival will feature an all-star lineup of HBCU alumni DJs and special guests hosting events throughout the day and night. The FABA Fest experience will also highlight Bajan culture at every turn, including an island-style tailgate, sunrise party, and a closing polo match.

Attendees will enjoy Barbados‘ pristine beaches, the island nation’s unique culinary offerings, and its most popular product, rum! Travelers will be immersed in Barbados’ fun and friendly culture while tapping into the powerful history Americans share with the country.

Presale tickets for the inaugural FABA Fest will be opening soon. Festivalgoers can SIGN UP for announcements.