Barbados Cotton: The Government’s Labor Call Amid Slavery’s Lingering Threads

The Bajan government, in collaboration with Exclusive Cottons of the Caribbean Inc., is inviting unemployed individuals seeking additional income to join the upcoming West Indian Sea Island cotton harvest. This initiative reportedly offers not only economic opportunities but a chance to engage with a crop deeply interwoven with Barbados’s complex history of slavery and global commerce.

A Facebook post from March 7 revealed that the account for the official government of Barbados put out the call to action.

“Unemployed persons or those looking to earn extra income are invited to participate in the upcoming cotton harvest at Hannay’s Plantation, Dayrells Hill, Christ Church.”

The harvest, scheduled at Hannay’s Plantation in Dayrells Hill, Christ Church, highlights the enduring prestige of West Indian Sea Island Cotton. Celebrated for its unparalleled quality, likened to silk and cashmere, this rare textile is both a symbol of luxury and a reminder of the island’s storied past. Interested participants are encouraged to contact Exclusive Cottons of the Caribbean Inc. for further details.

While the initiative promises economic benefits, it also compels a reckoning with Barbados’s fraught history of cotton production. Historically, the cultivation of cotton was inseparable from the exploitation of enslaved Africans, a system that began in Barbados in 1627 and persisted until the abolition of slavery in 1834. This legacy not only defined the island’s economy but also shaped global capitalism. Kevin Farmer, deputy director of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, underscored this point, noting that crops like sugar, rice, and cotton in the New World were built on the “blood, tears, and death” of millions of enslaved individuals.

Artifacts housed in the Barbados Museum, such as branding irons and iron shackles, serve as stark reminders of this harrowing past. Farmer asserts that Barbados has embraced its history, aiming to educate both residents and visitors through initiatives like a signage project in Bridgetown. This UNESCO World Heritage site will mark locations of historical significance tied to the island’s legacy of slavery.

“It’s a difficult history, but it’s one that underpins not only the development of this island but also the evolution of global economic systems over the past 500 years,” Farmer told the New York Times. “Our efforts to confront and share this past have grown alongside broader scholarship and a willingness to engage with history.”

Bridgetown’s landscape still bears the scars of this era. A plaque commemorates The Cage, an enclosure where runaway slaves were detained until they were reclaimed by their owners. Originally situated in the city center in 1688, it was relocated to the pier head in 1818 to shield the town from the “noise and stench” of those imprisoned there.

The decision to rekindle cotton harvesting at Hannay’s Plantation has elicited mixed reactions. For some, it represents a pathway to revitalizing an industry steeped in tradition and meeting global demand for luxury textiles. For others, the setting serves as an uncomfortable reminder of Barbados’s colonial history, deeply entwined with the exploitation of enslaved labor. Although slavery was abolished in the British Empire in 1834, its echoes remain profoundly embedded in the island’s identity.

Today, Barbados’s population of approximately 286,000 is predominantly of African descent, with 92.4% identifying as Black Bajans, reflecting the enduring impact of the transatlantic slave trade. Bajan Creole, a regional English variant, is widely spoken and reflects the island’s vibrant cultural evolution. Efforts to preserve and promote the island’s history—both its achievements and its traumas—are ongoing, with education playing a central role.

Exclusive Cottons of the Caribbean Inc. seeks to position West Indian Sea Island Cotton as both a symbol of national pride and a driver of economic progress. Among the rarest cottons in the world, it is prized for its extraordinary quality. Revitalizing this agricultural sector aligns with broader initiatives to diversify Barbados’s economy while reconnecting with traditional practices.

Participants in the harvest will play a crucial role in this endeavor, bridging the chasm between a painful past and an optimistic future. Their work offers not only financial benefits but also a tangible link to a crop that once defined the island’s economic identity.

As the cotton harvest approaches, its success hinges on Bajans’ willingness to unify their economic potential and the historical weight of slavery—and the trauma they carry.

