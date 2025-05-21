News by Sharelle B. McNair Barbara Lee Vows To Make Her Hometown Better By Being Sworn In As Oakland’s 1st Black Woman Mayor Lee pushed for investments in the city and promised to spend taxpayer dollars more effectively with a commitment to transparency and accountability.







While being sworn in as Oakland, California’s 52nd and first Black woman mayor, Barbara Lee promised to get her hometown “back on the right track,” Politico reports.

After the former congresswoman lost her Senate primary campaign and witnessed the downfall of her predecessor, Lee is supporting efforts to tackle rising issues in the city, like crime and budget problems. Lee promises to bring hope back.

“We are entering a new era for Oakland. I know this city faces serious challenges—budget deficits, public safety, housing, and homelessness—but I also know who we are: a city of dreamers, doers, and fighters. We punch above our weight, and we show up for each other,” Lee, 78, wrote on X.

“As Mayor, I’m committed to rebuilding trust, restoring services, and delivering real results for our neighborhoods—from cleaner streets to safer communities to more affordable homes.”

Today, I was sworn in as the Mayor of Oakland—the city that gave me hope, an education at Mills College, a safe place to raise my family, and the chance to serve in public office. I am deeply honored and humbled to serve the city I love most. 💜🌁



We are entering a new era for… pic.twitter.com/urqvVaeHcl — Barbara Lee (@BarbaraLee_CA) May 20, 2025

Admitting that it’s “not going to be easy,” the historymaker — known as the first Black woman to represent in the State Assembly, State Senate, Congress, and now the first Black woman to serve as Mayor of Oakland — is up against an estimated $87 million spending gap, on the brink of bankruptcy, on top of a growing issue of homelessness and rising costs of housing. Political consultant Jason Overman said the budget concern may be the most significant obstacle for Lee. “She’s going to be inheriting all of it but will still be expected to wave the magic wand she’s perceived to have built over the past few decades in Congress,” he said.

“This existential of a budget crisis has a funny way of shortening political honeymoons.”

However, Lee revealed a plan during her swearing-in ceremony instead of pointing the blame at past leadership. She pushed for investments in the city and promised to spend taxpayer dollars more effectively with a commitment to transparency and accountability.

“I want to reinstill hope, you were clear about wanting a government that you can trust to solve our fiscal challenges, safety, housing and homelessness challenges,” she said.

Congresswoman Lateefah Simon called Lee “a champion for human rights, the forgotten, for peace and democracy,” according to KTVU. Lee supported those thoughts by highlighting what she wants to do within the first 100 days of her tenure. Her team will bring in people “from all walks of life” to identify better ways that City Hall can serve the city’s capacity and “usher in a new era of prosperity and progress.”

Supporters on social media seemingly have faith in the new mayor, sending her well wishes and hope for a better lay of the land. “Mayor Lee, I have always admired your conviction & clear-eyed vision for what is needed to improve our society,” @funkybatdraws wrote. “As a former constituent of your District, I pray you can be an effective agent for positive change in Oakland. It’s a wonderful city, but it needs some hard medicine!”

RELATED CONTENT: The Enduring Fire: Revisiting Malcolm X’s Vision For Black Liberation On What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday