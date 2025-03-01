Entertainment by Mary Spiller Alicia Keys Gets Her Own Barbie As Mattel Celebrates Women In Music The special edition doll is up for auction.







Barbie has just revealed its 2025 “Career of the Year: Women in Music” collection, honoring multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. In celebration of the Barbie movie’s one-year anniversary, which earned three Grammys and 11 nominations for its soundtrack album, this special edition doll is up for auction through March 2.

Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie, stated in a press release, “The 2025 Barbie Women in Music: Career of the Year set features two distinct industry roles – Musical Artist and Tour Manager – designed to inspire the next generation to explore careers in music, both on stage and behind the scenes.”

With the new Career of the Year line, Barbie will be highlighting both the role of singer with Keys and tour manager — focusing on a position where women of color are often underrepresented and marginalized.

The Barbie line features both Keys and her recording engineer Ann Mincieli.

According to Billboard, Mincieli has won four Grammys herself as a producer in the industry, and she is most well known for her work in engineering one of Key’s most successful studio albums and songs, including “The Diary of Alicia Keys” and “Girl On Fire.”

Their two unique Barbie dolls show them both wearing a “She is the Music” T-shirt, and Keys is decked out in a matching denim fit.

Mattel’s new release intends to celebrate the “Girl On Fire” singer alongside her producer in an iconic duo set that highlights women in the music industry.

The company stated, “Only 22% of artists across music charts are female; the Barbie Musical Artist doll celebrates the women leaving their hearts on the stage by performing and singing their own music across genres.”

The tour manager doll represents the only 31% of tour managers worldwide who are women.

The Keys and Mincieli Barbie dolls are one-of-a-kind and are set to be auctioned through Bidding for Good. All of the proceeds will go towards the She Is The Music initiative.

The Keys Barbie doll is one in a recent line that Mattel has been dropping in the Women in Music set, and the rest of the pieces are available for purchase now.