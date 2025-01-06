News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Barnes & Noble Employee Reveals Store’s Generous Return Policy According to the Barnes & Noble employee, a customer returned a purchase from 2011.







A Barnes & Noble worker took to social media to express her shock with the store’s extremely lenient return policy.

A TikToker by the name of Tala (@texea_) shared a short video showing a receipt from a customer who was able to return a purchase from 2011.

“Working in retail is so weird cuz wdym someone just brought back a return from 2011?” she wrote over the video.

In the video, the worker flips over the receipt to show Barnes and Noble’s 2011 return policy printed on the back. According to the receipt, customers had 14 days to return items.

The book retailer’s current return policy gives customers 30 days to return items. But that doesn’t explain how the customer in question was able to return an item over a decade after making the purchase.

According to the TikToker, the system first marked the receipt as past the return window, but her manager was able to manually override it.

“My manager made an exception ‘just this once,’” she shared in the comments.

The video received mixed responses from viewers with many applauding the customer for keeping the receipt in such pristine condition.

“I’m kind of impressed they even still had the receipt lol,” one person wrote.

“honestly if they have the receipt i’d take it back just cause i’m impressed,” added someone else.

Some retail workers weighed in with current and previous Nordstrom staffers revealing the luxury retailer’s generous return policy.

“At nordstrom we have no time limit on returns and someone returned a dyson from 2007 AND STILL HAD THE RECEIPT 🥰,” they shared.

“I worked at Nordstrom which doesn’t have a return policy and I kid u not someone returned something from 1997… WITH THE RECEIPT,” the other added.

