NLBM’s President Responds To Racist On-Air Comment From Broadcaster

Racism always seems to find a way to make its presence known. Over the weekend, during what should have been a celebratory moment for the National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper used the N-word instead of “negro” in the organization’s name. Kuiper, who reports for the Oakland Athletics, uttered the slur during the broadcast of the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, April 5.

Kansas City is home to the Negro Leagues Museum.

On air, a one-time athlete, Kuiper, said, “We had a phenomenal day today. N*gger league museum, and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.” His on-air co-host, Dallas Braden, showed no visible signs of being alarmed by the word and nodded in agreement with his statement. After going to commercial, Kuiper began the next broadcast segment with an apology. “I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” he said. “I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said… I just wanted to apologize for that.”

Video of the incident made its rounds on Twitter , and NBC News has since responded, confirming that Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely for his slip-up. Bob Kendrick, who serves as president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, also released a statement about the incident, according to ESPN . “I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper,” Kendrick said. “I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!”

The event that Kuiper attended was a fundraiser for the museum seeking to raise $25 million to expand the historic site’s education center, which hosts one of the world’s unique collections of baseball memorabilia, according to Complex