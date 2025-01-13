Baseball Fanatics Banned For Interfering With Mookie Betts Play During 2024 World Series

During the 2024 World Series, two Yankees fans grabbed a baseball from an opposing team player’s glove during a play and, based on how it was done, Major League Baseball informed them that they are not allowed to attend any MLB games anymore.

According to The Associated Press, baseball fans Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen were banned from attending baseball games in any ballpark associated with Major League Baseball, as well as any events that the league sponsors.

The incident took place at Yankee Stadium, the home stadium of the New York Yankees, in the Bronx on Oct. 29, 2024. During the fourth game of the series, as Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts reached out and caught the baseball in front of the fans in the stands the two men interfered with the play. After Betts clearly caught the ball, one of the fans grabbed the outfielder with both hands and then took the ball out of his glove. As he did that, the other man grabbed the bare hand of Betts. This happened in the first inning of the contest.

In a letter sent to both men, the league explained why they took punitive action towards the fans, The New York Post reported.

“On Oct. 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior,” the letter read.

“Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities,” the letter said. “You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB. Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass.”

The two men were ejected after the play and banned from the next game the following night.

