Sports by Daniel Johnson Felix Mantilla, Trailblazing Baseball Player And Teammate Of Hank Aaron, Dies At 90 Mantilla was one of a small handful of players still alive who were on the Braves 1957 world championship team, famously anchored by a young Hank Aaron.







Felix Mantilla, who was among the first wave of Puerto Rican players in Major League Baseball and a minor and major league teammate of Henry “Hank” Aaron, who helped Aaron integrate the farm system of the then-Milwaukee Braves, died on Jan. 10 at the age of 90.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Mantilla was one of a small handful of players alive who played on the Braves’ 1957 world championship team, famously anchored by a young Hank Aaron.

The Hall of Fame remembers Braves, Mets, Red Sox and Astros infielder Félix Mantilla, who passed away at the age of 90.



Mantilla was one of five players, including Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who integrated the South Atlantic League in 1953. pic.twitter.com/vDlUoC8Eyk — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 12, 2025

Although Mantilla never played for the franchise that now calls Milwaukee home, the Brewers, they honored the former utility man’s contribution to the city and sent their love to Mantilla’s loved ones in a statement.

The Milwaukee Brewers mourn the passing of Felix Mantilla pic.twitter.com/Se8tQJItnW — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 11, 2025

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Felix Mantilla, an iconic figure in Milwaukee who was an inspiration to all of us in the Milwaukee baseball community. We will forever remember Felix for his time with the Milwaukee Braves, but even more for the impact he had on thousands of children through the Felix Mantilla Little League. Our love and thoughts are with Felix’s dear wife, Kay, and the many friends and family who join us in mourning his passing,” the Milwaukee Brewers wrote.

Mantilla played 11 seasons in the majors, mostly as a middle infielder, but he did everything but pitch and catch on the baseball diamond during his career in stops with the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros.

Felix Mantilla was one of the first Puerto Rican-born players in the majors and a real force in the community. He played three seasons in Boston from 1963-1965.



We send our love to the Mantilla family. https://t.co/xFEj53OTW2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 12, 2025

Mantilla created the Felix Mantilla Little League alongside his son, also named Felix but, who goes by Tony, so the two are not confused.

According to the outlet, it was the younger Mantilla’s idea to use the league to expose the city’s youth to his father’s hometown in Puerto Rico.

On Jan. 11, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also extended his condolences to those mourning Mantilla.

Our city remembers Félix Mantilla. He lived a remarkable life. He was both a baseball all star and a world champion. His community work included the Félix Mantilla Little League -introducing youngsters to teamwork, discipline and fun. My thoughts are with his family and his fans. pic.twitter.com/My9ImRmPtF — Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorMKE) January 11, 2025

“Our city remembers Félix Mantilla. He lived a remarkable life. He was both a baseball all-star and a world champion. His community work included the Félix Mantilla Little League–introducing youngsters to teamwork, discipline, and fun. My thoughts are with his family and his fans,” Mayor Johnson said.

