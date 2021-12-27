‘Bad Boy’ Dennis Rodman Refused to Keep Mask on Flight, Confronted by Cops at Florida Airport

Dennis Rodman, the former Chicago Bulls player known for his “Bad Boy” antics, was up to them again when JetBlue employees approached him about adhering to the federal mandate regarding face masks.

According to TMZ, Rodman gave flight personnel problems on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale early last week. They repeatedly asked the NBA star to place his face mask back on his mouth and nose during the flight after he took the mask off several times.

Sources from law enforcement said Rodman played a game of cat and mouse by initially placing his mask on, and then he’d repeatedly pull it down, saying that he was having trouble breathing.

“Mr. Rodman was wearing a mask but would temporarily pull it down at different times while the plane was in flight,” a spokesperson from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office told the Miami Herald. “The staff stated that they would ask him to pull it back up, and he would, but then would pull it down again throughout the trip stating he had trouble breathing.”

Federal law and protocol state that anyone who goes into any airport is required to wear face coverings during the pandemic. The JetBlue website states that “Face masks are required inside all airport terminals and the duration of every JetBlue flight” for all people age two and older.

The 60-year-old former forward was seated in first class and was greeted by Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District deputies when the plane arrived at terminal three around 5:30 a.m. last Monday after landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

“Mr. Rodman cooperated with deputies and exited the airport grounds on his own with no issues,” according to the statement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodman is known for not playing by the rules.