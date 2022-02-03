Bath & Body Works Catches Heat On Twitter For Its Black History Month Collection

“To me, it beautifully bridges our rich history with a bright future through vibrant colors and inspirational messages,” Bernard said, according to Stylecaster. “I also think it’s meaningful that a group of Black associates, leaders, and partners from Bath & Body Works were a part of the creation, allowing our collective expression to come to life.”

In addition to honoring Black History Month, Bath & Body Works donated $500,000 to the Columbus and National Urban Leagues. Ronak Fields, AVP of community relations and Bath & Body Works Foundation, stated, “These funds will support underserved communities with workforce development and economic empowerment programs throughout America. I am grateful for the opportunity to work at Bath & Body Works and side-by-side with passionate associates who are committed to uplifting our neighbors.”

However, social media users are challenging the Black History Month collection, claiming it blatantly disrespects African culture from the packaging designs to the brand’s featured watermelon-scented candles.

not bath and body works slapping “african prints and patterns” on products that already exist and being like “yay celebrate black history month!!!” pic.twitter.com/51rrRbvaiF — noir (@KickThatHoe) January 31, 2022

That Kente packaging at Bath + Body Works isn’t funny but it is because it was in collab with the Nat. Urban League — And that’s very representative of the time that these old guard Black orgs be on lolol They like + are satisfied with a veryyyy specific kind of “representation” pic.twitter.com/jH3pm6zRTn — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 1, 2022

DO NOT SUPPORT BATH AND BODY WORKS WHY IS THERE A WATERMELON SCENTED CANDLE FRONT AND CENTER!??? pic.twitter.com/f7iADR9FZg — Princess Tiana (@ms_tiananicole) February 1, 2022