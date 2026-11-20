Hackathon by Black Enterprise BLACK ENTERPRISE ‘BE Smart Hackathon’ Unites HBCU Talent in Charlotte Over 150 students showed up to show out.







Over 150 students from several historically Black colleges and universities converged in North Carolina at the Hilton Charlotte Hotel from Nov. 18-Nov. 20 for BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s BE Smart Hackathon Tech + Innovation Challenge, hosted by Toyota, which connected HBCU tech students with industry coaches, AI-powered engineering tools, and hiring pipelines. Top-performing students from Spelman College, Morehouse College, Dillard, Grambling State University, Xavier University, Prairie View, and more attended the Hackathon.

The three-day event includes talent recruitment, structured product sprints, and bracketed judging for 38 competing teams; participants learn technical execution, audience strategy, portfolio refinement, and rapid prototyping so student builders can translate prototypes into career opportunities.

Student arrival began on Nov. 18 at noon and kicked off with networking. Programming began Nov. 19 with opening remarks from BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. and D’Juan Rudolph, national manager of business and community engagement at Toyota Motor North America. Student hackers were then addressed by Lisa Marie Posso, a symbiotic innovation leader with the Bureau of Creative Intelligence, who led a workshop titled “Audience as a System,” schooling scholars on how to map stakeholder needs.

Talent acquisition leaders also demystified modern hiring pipelines during a panel moderated by Ashlei Stevens, host and senior multiplatform content producer for BE. Panelists Andrea Saha, talent acquisition director at Nationwide, and Tangie H. Tolbert, senior engineer of product strategy and definition at Toyota Motor North America, detailed the competencies recruiters prioritize in today’s market.

Throughout the afternoon, specialists from the Bureau of Creative Intelligence delivered concentrated technical training. Founder and CEO Vincent Hunt facilitated sessions on vibe coding and innovation leader credentials alongside strategist Damian Murray, while intelligent systems architect Amanda Kuff led instruction on user interface and user experience design.

An on-site interactive career hub offered one-on-one coaching across cybersecurity, automotive engineering, and design through the Toyota Career Pit Stop, complemented by resume critiques and SCORE Charlotte networking. Teams concluded the evening in an optional pitch rehearsal hosted by Toyota Motor North America and guided by Hunt and Posso of the Bureau of Creative Intelligence.

Friday, Nov. 20, students go from prep to execution. Stay tuned for more coverage on the student experience and 2026 BE Hackathon winners.

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