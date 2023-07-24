Beanie Sigel Uses AI On His New Album To Capture His Original Voice

Legendary rapper Beanie Sigel is stepping back into the rap game thanks to modern technology.

The former Roc-A-Fella records star announced he will be using artificial intelligence to re-create his original voice for his new album, The Source reported. During a recent episode of the DJ Univercity Podcast, Sigel confirmed his new project will feature lyrics written by him, but will use the program to get that original, gritty Sigel sound.

“New project coming soon,” Sigel said. “I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. A lot people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me. I was talking to somebody and they told me how you program the AI, you run the vocals through this. Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back?‘”

The Philly-born rapper was shot in 2014 after being released from prison, according to Vibe. As a result, he suffered a collapsed lung and some damaged vocal cords. “My vocals came from when I was in a coma,” he said during an interview with DJ Vlad. “So when I first woke out the coma, I didn’t know where I was at and I pulled the breathing tube out and so it tore up sh*t in my throat.”

When the project wraps up, it will be the first album from the State Property star since 2012, which was released before he started his two-year prison sentence for tax evasion. He told the podcast host he has lots to say and is excited to see what AI can do for him. “Cause the pen’s still there. It’s just the voice,” Sigel said. “If y’all want that, I’ma shoot y’all something. So I’m gonna use AI on myself.”

His vocal injury hasn’t stopped him from recording and being featured on projects from artists like Pusha T, Meek Mill, Dave East, and DJ Paul.