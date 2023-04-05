Bear-y Fierce! Build-A-Bear Unveils Drag Queen Teddy Inspired by RuPaul

Racers start your engines and may the best drag queen…win!

Drag Race fans, are you ready for this? Build-A-Bear has just unveiled a drag queen teddy bear designed after the iconic LGBTQIA pioneer, RuPaul. The new stuffed animal is decked out in an over-the-top makeup look, sequined gold dress, pumps, and Ru’s iconic blonde ‘do.

RuPaul announced the creation in an Instagram post saying, “I am so excited because today is the day I unbox the RuPaul Build-a-Bear. Here’s the birth certificate right here. I’m so excited… I’m going to open the box and see what she looks like.”

The bear will retail for $56, or $64 if you want the cute gold strappy heels. Build-A-Bear launched the RuPaul drag queen bear through its specialized brand known as “The Bear Cave,” which is geared toward their older consumers.

“RuPaul Bear is ready for any Eleganza Extravaganza thanks to her signature wig, gold sequin dress, and matching shoes included in this glamazon gift set. The RuPaul logo is also featured on her gold paw pad,” the site said. Build-A-Bear is known for being a place for family fun where you can customize your very own bear to represent you and/or your loved ones. So, this collaboration seems to be on-brand for inclusivity. “Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen,” the company’s site said.

Drag culture has been a regular fixture in the news, as many states are pushing to make it illegal for children to be present at any performances, story times, or other community events featuring drag queens. The pushback has been loud as many feel that the laws seek to further perpetuate an unfair idea that the LGBTQIA community preys on the innocence of children.

We’re sure the RuPaul Bear will be a conversation starter, but in the meantime we’ll just appreciate how she slays!