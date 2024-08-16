The city of Houston is mourning the death of a popular recording artist, BeatKing.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, BeatKing, who was born Justin Riley died at the age of 39 on August 15. Tasha Fielder, BeatKing’s manager, made the annoucement on social media.

“Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Felder (@super_manager)

TMZ reported that BeatKing died in a Houston hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was working a morning takeover at Urban One/Radio One when he fainted and was rushed to a hospital. When he died, his two daughters were reportedly with him.

The Houston rapper collaborated with artists like Ludacris, Juicy J, DJ Chose, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Project Pat. He was popular in the Houston area, and his music had been playing in local clubs since the early 2010s. Billboard reported that BeatKing’s most recent charted record was “Then Leave,” which hit No. 3 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart and No. 48 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

According to the Houston Chronicle, people also knew the rapper from his black T-shirts with standout slogans. “Gum is not toothpaste” and “Stop moving to Houston” are two examples. Several are for sale on his website. He talked about his T-shirts in an interview with HotNewHipHop in 2022.

“When you’re new in the game, and you’re trying to get a song hot, and you’re in clubs every night, you’re gonna run out of clothes! You’re gonna be buying clothes every week! That kind of just stuck with me. That’s kind of my image now. I’ve never been a jewelry guy; I just wear these shirts.”

BeatKing is survived by his two daughters, Jayla and Kayla.

RELATED CONTENT: Houston Communities Fight To Recover A Month After Hurricane Beryl’s Impact