Black Woman Aims for Business Deals for Early-Stage Entrepreneurs at US-Africa Leaders Summit

Rahama Wright, the founder and CEO of Yeleen Enterprises, hopes to leverage the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit to obtain new business deals for her beauty brand. Wright will participate today, Dec. 14, in the Prosper Africa Deal Room at the summit in Washington, D.C. She will speak to top U.S. and African businesses, investors, and government leaders about fostering economic and community development between both sides through the beauty ingredient supply chain in Africa. She also will discuss the positive environmental impact of social enterprise in Africa.

Her business, Shea Yeleen, makes and sells natural shea butter skincare products in the U.S. The products are sourced from northern Ghana at a cooperative Wright created in 2009 that pays women five times more than what they would normally make in living wages.

Wright shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, by email, that her business will use the Prosper Deal Room forum to try to build connections and expand production from Ghana to include Mali, Uganda, Senegal, South Sudan, Morocco, and Chad.