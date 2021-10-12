Become A Certified Microsoft Azure Pro With This $20 Prep Bundle

Microsoft‘s cloud offering, Azure, has recorded substantial growth in the last few years and many IT professionals are now required to get an Azure certification in different fields. This certification also allows you to pursue a wide range of career options — you can become a cloud architect, a developer, a solution architect, and so much more.

Microsoft Azure provides a short and sweet learning approach for certifications, and beginners can quickly adapt to the platform and use Azure services with ease. With the 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle, you can now fast track your Azure career in a matter of weeks — and it’s now available for $20, for a few days only.

The Azure certification bundle starts off with a prep course on the AZ-104 Azure Administrator exam, which opens more career opportunities in the world of cloud computing. After you complete the course, you’ll then move on to five other courses on the AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam prep, AZ-303 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification exam, AZ-301 Azure Architect Design Exam prep, AZ-104 Microsoft Azure Administrator Full Course, and Part 1 Foundation Certification training.

The courses in this certification bundle are taught by Scott Duffy, a certified Azure developer and architect who has been developing with Microsoft technologies for 20 years, starting with Classic ASP, and all the versions of .NET. Since 2014, Duffy has trained over 50,000 students for a wide range of certification exams, and you can now become part of this community, taking giant strides in your professional life.

An Azure certification proves that you’re able to commit to career goals since it takes quite a lot to get one. Start working towards increasing your demand with this bundle, which is now available for $20 in our limited-time price drop.

Prices subject to change.