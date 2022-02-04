Become An Expert In The World Of Cybersecurity With This Bundle

There’s never been a better time to learn and understand cybersecurity. Hackers over the years have grown more resourceful and aggressive in their efforts, as they’ve been able to cripple financial institutions, breach large corporations’ data-security systems, and steal individuals’ most sacred information. The results have been financially crippling, and the theft of identity has led some victims to depression and other negative impacts on their mental health.

Nine courses and more than 680 lessons are included in this bundle.

Included in this bundle is the Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course, which contains 78 lectures about ethical hacking, skills in the field, and ways to achieve success in the workplace as an ethical hacker.

There are a number of anti-hacking software programs used by counter-hackers such as Kali Linux, a popular digital forensics and penetration testing program used in the field. This bundle includes a course specifically centered on Kali Linux. By the end of its 22 lectures, students will be able to set up a self-holstered lab, explain and know the rules of engagement, and understand the penetration testing execution standard.

Also included in this bundle is a helpful course, IT Interview Training Course. The 22-lecture course serves as a blueprint for landing a job in the IT field and ways hiring managers can’t ensure they’re attracting the right candidates.

"Course covers almost every aspect," writes verified 5-star purchaser John C.

There are a host of cybersecurity-related tests students can’t take to make sure they’ll pass the CISSP, CISA, CISM, and CEH exams, as well.

With this bundle, you'll have everything needed regarding the world of cybersecurity.

