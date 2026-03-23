News by Keka Araújo Colonialism On The Stand: 93-Year-Old Belgian Diplomat To Stand Trial For Patrice Lumumba’s 1961 Assassination Hell isn't hot enough for Etienne Davignon.







The brutal assassination of anti-colonial icon Patrice Lumumba has remained a festering wound in the heart of the Democratic Republic of Congo for over six decades. Now, in a historic pivot toward criminal accountability, a Brussels court has ordered Etienne Davignon, a 93-year-old former Belgian diplomat, to stand trial for his alleged role in the 1961 execution of Congo’s democratically elected prime minister.

Davignon, who later ascended to the heights of European power as a Commissioner, was a junior diplomat in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Congo’s violent transition to independence. Prosecutors allege that Davignon was not merely a bystander but a functional cog in the machinery of war crimes. The indictment centers on the unlawful detention and transfer of Lumumba to the secessionist region of Katanga, where he was met by a firing squad overseen by Belgian mercenaries in Jan. 1961—six months after his famous speech on Congo’s Independence Day.

“We are going to show the world what the Black man [and woman] can do when he works in freedom, and we are going to make of the Congo the center of the sun’s radiance for all of Africa. We are going to keep watch over the lands of our country so that they truly profit her children.”

According to legal filings by the Lumumba family, Davignon’s involvement extended to the “humiliating and degrading treatment” of the prime minister, stripping him of his basic right to a fair trial. The gravity of these charges lies in the meticulous nature of the elimination. After the execution, Belgian police officer Gerard Soete reportedly oversaw the disinterment of the bodies of Lumumba and his associates, Maurice Mpolo and Joseph Okito, to dissolve them in sulfuric acid.

For years, the Belgian state shielded itself behind the findings of a 2002 parliamentary commission, which admitted “moral responsibility” but stopped short of criminal prosecution. This trial, however, seeks to convert that abstract morality into concrete judicial consequences. As the sole surviving suspect of the 10 individuals originally targeted by the 2011 complaint, Davignon represents the final opportunity for the Brussels court to adjudicate the specific actions of the colonial administration.

The defense has historically argued that junior officials were merely following the geopolitical currents of the Cold War when the assassination was ordered. Yet, as the Lulumba family’s attorney Christophe Marchand revealed, the case is a “gigantic victory” for those challenging the “culture of impunity” that has long characterized European reflections on colonial crimes.

The trial will likely delve into the “Blueprints for Intervention” found in Belgian archives, which suggest a coordinated effort between Brussels and local secessionists to neutralize Lumumba’s “pan-Africanist” threat.

The physical evidence of this crime was reduced to a single gold-capped tooth, which Soete kept as a macabre trophy for decades. It was only in 2022 that the relic was repatriated to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a somber ceremony. During that handover, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo reiterated the state’s apology, but for the Lumumba family, an apology without a verdict is incomplete.

“It is a step in the right direction,” Yema Lumumba, the leader’s granddaughter, told Reuters. “What we want is to search for truth and establish different responsibilities.”

The trial is expected to scrutinize the “Belgian-Congolese technical assistance” agreements of the era, which prosecutors argue provided the legal cover for the military support of Katangan rebels.

By forcing a 93-year-old statesman to account for wicked decisions made in his youth, the Belgian judiciary is finally addressing the historical debt owed to its former colony. This proceeding is a trial of a system that believed it could dissolve a revolution in a vat of acid, only to find that the memory of Patrice Lumumba has outlived nearly everyone who conspired to silence him.

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