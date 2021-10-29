 Beloved Atlanta WSBTV News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Beloved Atlanta WSBTV News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Jovita Moore (WSBTV)

Jovita Moore, an Emmy award winning Atlanta news anchor, who rose up to become an Atlanta staple, passed away last night after a long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Channel 2 Action News, WSBTV news anchor Justin Farmer, who was also Moore’s close friend, revealed the heartbreaking news during the morning broadcast.

Moore joined WSB-TV in 1998. Before moving to Atlanta, she worked as weekend anchor/reporter at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tenn., according to reports. Earlier this year, Moore revealed her diagnosis and explained that she had Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer which has no cure.

In April, the veteran anchor underwent surgery days after doctors discovered the masses. But Moore was told later that her cancer could not be cured and she started treatments to at least slow it down.

At the time of the announcement earlier this summer she addressed her fans and friends for sending lots of love her way and wrote:

“I just want to say a quick thank you. Thank you for your cards., thank you for all the gifts and, most importantly, thank you for your prayers and your positive energy. I feel all of it.

“This journey for me started with an unusual headache, so if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked.

“Again, thank you for all the love, prayers and support. Keep sending the prayers and positivity my way. Thank you.”

On Friday, her news family and fans online sent up heartfelt condolences after hearing the devastating news of her passing. Tyler Perry also sent his an online tribute to Moore.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement in regards to Moore’s passing.

