Beloved Atlanta WSBTV News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Jovita Moore, an Emmy award winning Atlanta news anchor, who rose up to become an Atlanta staple, passed away last night after a long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Channel 2 Action News, WSBTV news anchor Justin Farmer, who was also Moore’s close friend, revealed the heartbreaking news during the morning broadcast.

Rest In Peace Jovita . pic.twitter.com/VqyudbmQlt — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) October 29, 2021

Moore joined WSB-TV in 1998. Before moving to Atlanta, she worked as weekend anchor/reporter at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tenn., according to reports. Earlier this year, Moore revealed her diagnosis and explained that she had Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer which has no cure.

In April, the veteran anchor underwent surgery days after doctors discovered the masses. But Moore was told later that her cancer could not be cured and she started treatments to at least slow it down.

At the time of the announcement earlier this summer she addressed her fans and friends for sending lots of love her way and wrote:

“I just want to say a quick thank you. Thank you for your cards., thank you for all the gifts and, most importantly, thank you for your prayers and your positive energy. I feel all of it.

“I’m home now. I’m up and about and doing everything my doctors tell me to do. So, for now I need to be here to focus on my health. I’m surrounded by family, a very small circle of friends, but also your extended love and support.

“This journey for me started with an unusual headache, so if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked.

“Again, thank you for all the love, prayers and support. Keep sending the prayers and positivity my way. Thank you.”

On Friday, her news family and fans online sent up heartfelt condolences after hearing the devastating news of her passing. Tyler Perry also sent his an online tribute to Moore.

Jovita Moore We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment. pic.twitter.com/y8OzKznNaf — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 29, 2021

Gutted by the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jovita Moore. Jovita passed last night with her family by her side.

She was a beautiful soul who loved Ch. 2, her friends and family and always repped the ATL. Please send your love and prayers to her family. Love u Jo 💔 pic.twitter.com/5XnMLGDaGP — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2021

Our beloved @JovitaMoore passed away last night. She was the heart & soul of #Atlanta & in such a short time I learned so much from her on how to be a strong, intelligent, kind & caring anchor. She was beauty, grace, & everything you could want in a human being. 💔💛💙 pic.twitter.com/FG17u5Viv8 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) October 29, 2021

@JovitaMoore you have made it through to a place where you are healed, where your are loved and where you can keep shining a light on your children, your community and all of us who will miss you.#jovitamoore pic.twitter.com/yZ6bgSPpcX — Jorge Estevez (@jesteveztv) October 29, 2021

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement in regards to Moore’s passing.