News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ben Crump And NAACP Both Sue Southern California Electric For Eaton Fire Victims In Altadena







Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and the NAACP are going after Southern California Electric on behalf of victims who lost their lives and homes in the devastating Eaton fire in separate lawsuits.

On January 15, Crump filed the first lawsuit—a wrongful death claim against Southern California Edison (SCE), the utility provider for Altadena and surrounding areas—on behalf of Evelyn Cathirell, the mother of Evelyn “Petey” McClendon, who died in the Eaton Fire, Afro reports. The fire tore through Altadena and neighboring Pasadena, destroying over 7,000 structures, scorching 14,000 acres, and killing at least 24 people.

“We don’t take it lightly: this responsibility of making sure this Black angel, Evelyn McClendon, gets full justice and accountability,” Crump said at a press conference. “We don’t want anybody to marginalize her.”

One day later, the NAACP joined forces with Singleton Schreiber to file a lawsuit against SCE and Edison International, representing the Mahone family, whose home was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs, among many families displaced after losing everything in the fire, are seeking justice for the devastation caused by SCE’s negligence.

The lawsuit alleges that sparks from SCE’s electrical equipment ignited dry vegetation in Eaton Canyon. Despite recognizing the area as an extreme fire risk zone, the company failed to implement sufficient precautions to prevent the blaze.

Thousands were uprooted by the Eaton Fire, which tore through Altadena—one of Southern California’s most historic Black communities known for its rich history and close-knit neighborhoods. The community’s legacy now faces unprecedented devastation, with entire families having lost their homes and historic landmarks at risk.

“For over a century, the NAACP has shown up for our community in times of crisis, and this is no exception. Altadena—a community deeply rooted in Black history and homeownership— deserves justice,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a press release. “We are proud to support any effort to advance the facts and bring the truth forward in a court of law. It is our hope that the evidence is followed and just relief is provided to those impacted by the negligence of private corporations. This is far from over. We’ll see you in court.”

The NAACP hopes its lawsuit will shed light on the disproportionate disparities disasters like the Eaton Fire can have on underserved and vulnerable communities and urge the need for systemic change to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International, said the cause of the fires is still under investigation.

