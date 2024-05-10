News by Sharelle Burt ‘Attorney General For Black America’ Ben Crump Set To Make Appearance At CrimeCon In Nashville Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will be making his CrimeCon debut in Nashville, Tennessee.









The attorney, dubbed the “Attorney General For Black America,” will be joining crime junkies at the largest gathering for crime experts, professionals, and true crime fans. On June 2, crime fans can sit in on a conversation between Crump and the first Black female equity partner at Actum LLC, Rachel Noerdlinger, for a conversation focusing on justice against acts of vigilantism, including the killings of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery. “More than a decade after the killing of Trayvon Martin put acts of vigilantism under the microscope, it remains a stain on our society that we must continue to eradicate,” Crump said, according to a press release provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I am glad to take part in this discussion with Rachel Noerdlinger, someone I have spent years alongside on the front lines of this quest for justice, and I want to thank the CrimeCon organizers for facilitating this conversation.”

Since 2017, the three-day experience has connected true crime enthusiasts from across the nation with the mysteries and cases that intrigue them. “Created by fans, for fans,” CrimeCon features speakers, breakout sessions, panelists, hands-on experiences, and more, allowing fans to take a deep dive into the world of true crime.

Crump has represented some of the families rooted in the founding of the Black Lives Matter movement, including the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tyre Nichols, and more. Noerdlinger will serve as the moderator as Crump gives attendees a look inside the courtroom drama surrounding the cases of both Martin and Arbery, as well as Markeis McGlockton and Marissa Alexander.

The media strategist, who has served as an advisor to Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton said she is “honored” to sit down with Crump, someone she calls a friend. “Ben Crump and I have been at the vanguard of justice on the most pressing cases before the nation, from Trayvon Martin to George Floyd,” Noerdlinger said.

“We have seen these cases move the needle on justice at large, but especially these horrible acts of vigilantism. I’m honored to sit down with him this June at the largest gathering of the true crime community to discuss how we can create a better, fairer system that guarantees justice for those who take the law into their own hands.”

The convention will also host the Clue Awards, airing live on the Law&Crime Network, according to Variety. Honoring achievements in television, podcasting, film and publishing, the categories consist of TV: Outstanding Docuseries, Book of the Year, Podcast: Outstanding Episodic Series, Outstanding Documentary Film, Book of the Year, and TV: Outstanding Episodic Series.

The panel discussion will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.