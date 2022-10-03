A Champion For the People: Ben Crump To Be Honored at Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit

Attorney Ben Crump has become the face of Black people’s fight for civil and human rights.

Crump will be celebrated at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men Xcel Summit (BMX), the nation’s leading conference focused on celebrating and empowering Black men with the tools to reach higher peaks in their careers.

He’ll receive his honor during BMX’s award ceremony hosted by FedEx on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the first evening of the Summit.

“The Black Men XCEL Summit Awards will honor men who are the living embodiment of the purpose of the Black Men XCEL Summit: Celebrating the best of who we are,” as explained on the BLACK ENTERPRISE website.

“The XCEL Award recognizes outstanding trailblazers whose achievements, influence, impact, and leadership have helped to open doors of opportunity and present an inspiring example of success for others, especially men of color.”

The two-day Summit will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, and feature a powerful lineup of authors’ roundtable, fireside chats, workshops, one-on-one leadership coaching, and more.

On Thursday, October 13, Crump will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Emmy Award–winning broadcaster Ed Gordon.

Known as Black America’s Attorney General, Crump is a Lumberton, North Carolina, native living out his passion for advocacy and fighting for civil rights and racial justice. He was the first African-American to chair the Florida State University College of Law Board of Directors and is the founder and director of the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute.

Crump has received significant recognition for his service in pursuing justice for some of the most pivotal cases in legal history, including his record $27 million civil settlement for the murder of George Floyd from the City of Minneapolis.

Crump was also instrumental in the case of 14-year-old Martin Lee Anderson, who was killed in Panama City boot camp; Trayvon Martin, who was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Florida, in 2012; Michael Brown, who was killed by a law enforcement officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Listed amongst the Most Influential People of 2021 by Time, Crump is committed to the community, which is also a reflection of what the BMX award in social activism and law stands for. He is the president and co-founder of MyDad360, a mentoring program for fathers endorsed by the late Colin Powell and recognized by President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative.

