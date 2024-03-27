Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Enters Program That Could Erase Charges From Juice Shop Incident

Former NBA (National Basketball Association) player Ben Gordon will have a chance to erase charges leveled against him for a disturbance in a juice shop last year.

Gordon, who won an NCAA Championship while playing with UConn (University of Connecticut) in 2004, was arrested in April 2023 on weapons and threatening charges after reportedly behaving erratically at the Juice Kings shop in Stamford. The incident took place on April 4, his 40th birthday. Police found a folding knife clipped to his pocket, a stun gun, and brass knuckles in his backpack when he was detained.

On March 25, a Connecticut judge approved a probation program that will allow Gordon to have the charges erased from his record if he does not commit any crimes, as well as other conditions during a probation period of 18 months. He has been directed to participate in the program until September 2025.

“Today, we’re very happy to learn that this disposition paved the way for these charges to be dismissed,” Gordon’s attorney, Darnell Crosland, told the media outlet in a phone interview. “He was ecstatic because there are so many things that he is considering doing, such as finishing his degree at UConn.”

Crosland stated that Gordon had been struggling with mental health problems but is doing much better. He said his client was upset when his bank card was declined at Juice Kings that day. Since he was charged and arrested, Gordon has attended 55 psychotherapy sessions.

Gordon played in the NBA for 11 seasons: for the Chicago Bulls (which drafted him with the third overall pick in 2004), the Detroit Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Orlando Magic. As a rookie, he won the NBA’s Sixth Man Award.

This past January, UConn celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 2004 national championship during halftime of a home game. Gordon was in attendance.