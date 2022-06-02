Ben & Jerry’s Joins New Hiring Program for At-Risk Youth to Prevent Incarceration

Ben & Jerry’s today announced its participation in Unlock Potential, a ground breaking, intentional employment program for young people who are at greatest risk of incarceration. Through Unlock Potential, employers aim to use hiring to advance racial equity, recruit the next generation of corporate leaders, and help disrupt the poverty-to-prison pipeline.

“The importance of second-chance employment efforts cannot be overstated. But hiring individuals when they’re released from prison isn’t enough–we have to be taking steps to stop them ending up there in the first place,” said Matthew McCarthy, chief executive officer of Ben & Jerry’s.

“Data show that meaningful employment opportunities are one of the most impactful ways to prevent future incarceration. Unlock Potential will create those first chances.”

Supported by Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity, the Unlock Potential program aims to tackle the profound racial inequality and economic immobility generated by justice-system contact, according to a press release. For example, first-time incarceration can decrease lifetime earnings by more than 30 percent. These obstacles are also disproportionately felt by BIPOC communities. Black Americans are incarcerated at nearly five times the rate of whites, and studies have shown the effect of a criminal record on employment to be 40 percent more damaging for Black men than white men. By preventing incarceration before it starts, Unlock Potential can mitigate the resulting economic exclusion and help break intergenerational cycles of poverty.

Unlock Potential will also help businesses meet the unprecedented workforce shortage, their growing need to invest in future leadership, and their commitments to creating a fairer and more equitable society.

“Unlock Potential is a critical component in the advancement of our Racial Equity work,” said Allie Reid, Ben & Jerry’s senior retail Racial Equity and Inclusion manager.

“Creating meaningful career opportunities for Black and Brown at-risk youth supports skill development and economic mobility in the communities we serve and exist in.”

Unlock Potential will focus on the 4.4 million Americans identified as “disconnected youth”: individuals aged 16 to 24 who are neither in education nor employment. These young adults are far more likely than their peers to suffer negative outcomes like poverty and incarceration. Unlock Potential will focus on a subset who have experienced one or more of the following additional risk factors for incarceration: an incarcerated parent, sex or human trafficking, the juvenile justice system, or the foster care system. By opening up economic opportunities for these individuals, participating employers can help address the root causes of mass incarceration.

Following the design consultation phase expected to wrap up in October, Unlock Potential will launch a 12-month pilot program. Assisted by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice–cofounders of Unlock Potential–a handful of Ben & Jerry’s franchised Scoop Shops will be matched with prospective hires to provide careers with real opportunity for advancement. Participants will also be connected with local wraparound support services through national non-profit Persevere to help ensure their success.

To learn more about the program, visit www.unlock-potential.org.