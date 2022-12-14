Benefit From A Second Set Of Eyes And An Addtional 20% Winter Savings Discount With TOKK Cam 2

You’ll never know when you need a portable camera. A reliable one will certainly will get decent mileage, whether for driving, as a security device or for recording daily activities.

You don’t have to break the bank for this small but mighty powerhouse.

TOKK™ CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is available for $60.99. That’s a savings of 30% from its MSRP ($89.99). Take an additional 20% off with the code WINTER20. The Winter Savings event ends on December 15. The 20% off coupon can be used on additional items from the Winter Savings Collection.

In essence, the TOKK™ CAM C2+ is a dash, body and security cam in one package. It’s like having an additional pair of eyes. It can stream instantly and/or record videos in 1280x720P resolution. Night vision takes it to another level and offers endless options for when and where you can use it. The built-in mic picks up high-quality sound from wherever you’re recording.

A camera is only as good as the images and footage it provides. With the TOKK™ CAM C2+, you won’t have to worry about insufficient visuals. Additionally, it works well with other devices. Micro SD not only allows for quick charging, but you can transfer your recordings to other devices in your home ecosystem. There’s a free accompanying app, iCookyCam, which works with iOS– and Android-compatible devices.

While this device shines with its versatility, it’s just as durable. You can wear it as a security camera, fit it on your dash or wear it as a body camera, as it magnetically attaches to any metal surface. It only weighs 19 grams and measures 1.5″ x 1.5″. On a full charge, it offers 90 minutes of working time.

This product ships with a camera, a clip-on, a stand, and a USB cable for charging. There’s also a manufacturer’s 90-day warranty.

Enjoy the added benefit of a second pair of eyes and purchase the TOKK™ CAM C2+ today.

Prices subject to change.