Benjamin Crump Gives Passionate Speech After Winning Social Justice Impact Award

Benjamin Crump has been busy, especially with Gov. Ron DeSantis waging a war against Black culture.

At the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, Crump’s hard work was recognized. The ceremony, held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, Crump was awarded the Social Justice Impact Award. Crump gave a passionate speech.

“I accept this award as greater motivation to continue to be an unapologetic defender of Black life, Black liberty, and Black humanity. I promise I will use this Social Justice Award as greater incentive to fight against the legalized genocide of colored people, and vow never to stop fighting racism and discrimination when it rears its ugly head.”

Crump also spoke about DeSantis banning of books: “And now that they are trying to ban our most celebrated Black authors and AP African-American Studies. We must advocate for our children and our culture in the classrooms and demand that they acknowledge that the teaching of Black history matters. Harriet Tubman matters. Frederick Douglas matters. Ida B. Wells matters. Thurgood Marshall matters. Dr. King matters. Rosa Parks matters. Malcolm X matters. Charlie Chisholm, John Lewis. They were not mere footnotes in the history books. They were the heroes.”

He also spoke about Black history: “And as Carter G. Woodson prophetically warned, “If a race has no history, if it has no traditions that are respected and taught to the young people, then it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world and thus in danger of becoming exterminated.” We will not let elected officials exterminate our history, our literature, or our culture. Not in Florida or any of the other 50 states because it is so important that both Black children and white children, and all children, know that Black history matters because Black history is American history. And all of our children must know that their culture contributed to the progress and the history of the United States of America.

“Because if we don’t fight for our children’s future, we can’t expect anybody else to fight for our children’s future. And we as a people care to fight for our children’s future until hell freeze’s over. And then we have to be ready to fight on the ice.”